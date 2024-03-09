Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VXF stock opened at $171.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.20. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.02 and a 12-month high of $174.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

