Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 2,332 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after buying an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,660,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,559,000 after acquiring an additional 943,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,243,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,660,561. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $203.55 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.97 and a 12-month high of $210.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

