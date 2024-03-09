Toroso Investments LLC Sells 76 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,869,595,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $223.76 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.88 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTN

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.