Toroso Investments LLC Sells 6,556 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,335 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $85,637,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $70,619,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after buying an additional 2,269,823 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

