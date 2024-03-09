Tarek Ahmad Betti Sells 998 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) insider Tarek Ahmad Betti sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $24,301.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,704.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

