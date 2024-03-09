James M. Frates Sells 1,792 Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) CFO James M. Frates sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,564.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $227.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of -0.66.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMLX. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMLX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 5,980,997.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,751,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,402 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 121.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,700,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,131,000 after acquiring an additional 932,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

