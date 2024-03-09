Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13, Zacks reports. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 40.69% and a negative net margin of 68.53%. The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sight Sciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $4.88 on Friday. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 12.11.

In other news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 15,917 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $82,131.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,319,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,448,821.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 2,852,036 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $16,712,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,580,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Badawi sold 15,917 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $82,131.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,319,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,448,821.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,881,348 shares of company stock worth $16,864,181. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGHT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 568,135 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,961,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 521,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 507,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sight Sciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

