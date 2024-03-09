Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13, Zacks reports. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 40.69% and a negative net margin of 68.53%. The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sight Sciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Sight Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $4.88 on Friday. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 12.11.
Insider Transactions at Sight Sciences
In other news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 15,917 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $82,131.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,319,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,448,821.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 2,852,036 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $16,712,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,580,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Badawi sold 15,917 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $82,131.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,319,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,448,821.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,881,348 shares of company stock worth $16,864,181. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sight Sciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sight Sciences
About Sight Sciences
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sight Sciences
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.