Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Red Violet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $15.06 million during the quarter.

Red Violet Stock Performance

Red Violet stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Red Violet has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $250.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Red Violet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVT. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Red Violet by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,946,000 after buying an additional 237,792 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Red Violet by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 974,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,433,000 after buying an additional 200,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Red Violet by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 78,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Red Violet by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 70,602 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Red Violet by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 64,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

