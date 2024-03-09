ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 15th. Analysts expect ProPhase Labs to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

ProPhase Labs Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ProPhase Labs stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $85.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of -0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

