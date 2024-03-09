Toroso Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $571.29 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.58 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $541.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

