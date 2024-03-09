Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) CFO Sells $24,417.44 in Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) CFO Kamal Adawi sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $24,417.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,749 shares in the company, valued at $465,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Exagen Price Performance

Exagen stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.23. Exagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exagen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exagen by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Exagen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Exagen by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

