America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. America’s Car-Mart’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

America’s Car-Mart Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $424.94 million, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.69. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $57.61 and a 12 month high of $127.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.91.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRMT. TheStreet lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 24,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.58 per share, with a total value of $1,453,980.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,200 shares in the company, valued at $40,782,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 18,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.71 per share, with a total value of $1,083,617.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 649,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,763,672.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 24,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.58 per share, with a total value of $1,453,980.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 673,200 shares in the company, valued at $40,782,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 46,294 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,272. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 312,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,650,000 after acquiring an additional 81,175 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 776.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 43,591 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth about $3,361,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 41,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter valued at about $1,346,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America’s Car-Mart

(Get Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.