FiscalNote (NOTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

FiscalNote Price Performance

Shares of FiscalNote stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. FiscalNote has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Get FiscalNote alerts:

Insider Activity at FiscalNote

In related news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 29,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $53,296.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,808,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,378.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 129,187 shares of company stock worth $173,242 in the last ninety days. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FiscalNote

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,080,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,318,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,455,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of FiscalNote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FiscalNote

FiscalNote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.