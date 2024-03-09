Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Senior Officer Purchases C$31,643.80 in Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joseph Patrick Wieneke purchased 1,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,643.80.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$45.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.90. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$24.55 and a 12 month high of C$48.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.25.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Featured Stories

