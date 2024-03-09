Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

PESI opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.04 million, a P/E ratio of -80.18 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $13.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 24.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Treatment and Services. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

