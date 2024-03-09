Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $460.39 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.25. The stock has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

