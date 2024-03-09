Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $137,000 Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,347,000 after purchasing an additional 511,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,858,000 after purchasing an additional 172,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,444,000 after purchasing an additional 280,775 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $56.73 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $57.04. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.32.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

