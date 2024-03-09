MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $52.55, but opened at $59.46. MoneyLion shares last traded at $65.19, with a volume of 176,981 shares.

The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $112.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.00) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ML shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MoneyLion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth $1,145,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MoneyLion by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth $1,407,000. Finally, SVB Financial Group bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.94.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

