QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 433,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $48,190,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 120,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $170.57 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $177.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

