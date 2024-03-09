iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,202,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,775 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $147,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,126,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $138.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.98. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $141.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

