LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Up 5.3%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.70. 121,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 450,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LSB Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $559.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in LSB Industries by 9.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in LSB Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

