IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Up 6.2%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.54. 2,763,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 6,889,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IONQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 715.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 28,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $372,389.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,480,454.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $324,265.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,473,819.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 28,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $372,389.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,073 shares in the company, valued at $11,480,454.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,336 shares of company stock worth $2,408,659 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 32.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in IonQ by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in IonQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in IonQ by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

