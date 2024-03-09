BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 781,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 1,185,476 shares.The stock last traded at $75.25 and had previously closed at $72.15.

The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BJ. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,898,000 after buying an additional 4,548,963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,816,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

