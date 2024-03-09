Dana (NYSE:DAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,112,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 992,972 shares.The stock last traded at $12.75 and had previously closed at $12.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

Dana Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.36%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dana by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Dana by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Dana in the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Dana by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the third quarter worth $567,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Read More

