REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $23.38. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 516,134 shares.

Specifically, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,965.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,971.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $365,220.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,072 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGNX shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth about $6,146,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

