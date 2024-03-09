Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $3.63

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.63, but opened at $3.54. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 2,532,396 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CIFR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cipher Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIFR

Cipher Mining Trading Up 2.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.