Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a payout ratio of 4.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after acquiring an additional 85,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.