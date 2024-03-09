Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Smith & Wesson Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 66.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $793.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $26,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,569 shares in the company, valued at $995,243.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $80,060. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 409.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 66,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,569,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

