Seven Eight Capital LP Has $608,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:APD opened at $241.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.44 and its 200 day moving average is $268.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.