Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $37.87

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.87, but opened at $36.75. Li Auto shares last traded at $36.42, with a volume of 1,612,864 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.72.

Li Auto Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LI. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter worth $290,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 233.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

