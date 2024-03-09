Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Gap Down to $39.94

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.94, but opened at $38.45. Structure Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.27, with a volume of 326,365 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 1,274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
