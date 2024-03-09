Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Gap Down to $39.94

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCRGet Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.94, but opened at $38.45. Structure Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.27, with a volume of 326,365 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.11.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 1,274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

