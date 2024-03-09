Joe Walsh Sells 595 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) CEO Joe Walsh sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $12,649.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,632,912.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joe Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $95,050.00.

Thryv Stock Performance

Shares of THRY stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $775.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Thryv had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $236.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the third quarter worth about $5,256,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Thryv by 52,134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 52,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 52,134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 21.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 41,914 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thryv by 95.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 241,165 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

