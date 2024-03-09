Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Insider Sells $18,271.12 in Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $18,271.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,454.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lemonade Stock Performance

LMND opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.18. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 55.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

