Patrick E. Bowe Sells 300 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $16,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,112.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andersons Stock Performance

ANDE opened at $54.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.67. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average is $52.30.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.69%. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Andersons in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Andersons by 762.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

