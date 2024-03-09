Sujal M. Patel Buys 7,405 Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 7,405 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $19,623.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,021,893 shares in the company, valued at $26,558,016.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $2.98 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.
Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
About Nautilus Biotechnology
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
