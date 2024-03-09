Sujal M. Patel Buys 7,405 Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 7,405 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $19,623.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,021,893 shares in the company, valued at $26,558,016.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $2.98 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

