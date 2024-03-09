Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Joanna Coles Sells 905 Shares

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $17,511.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $14,751.50.

Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of SONO opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $612.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Sonos from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Institutional Trading of Sonos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sonos by 30.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,289 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 201,273 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Featured Articles

