Rashid Wasti Buys 1,000 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,120.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Rashid Wasti sold 1,086 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.24, for a total value of C$191,393.60.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Rashid Wasti bought 250 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,275.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Rashid Wasti purchased 250 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,748.00.

George Weston Stock Performance

WN stock opened at C$181.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$172.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$161.55. George Weston Limited has a 12-month low of C$144.41 and a 12-month high of C$184.42.

George Weston Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WN shares. Desjardins raised George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on George Weston from C$172.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on George Weston from C$213.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, George Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$201.00.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

