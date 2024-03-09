Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) were up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.13 and last traded at $40.10. Approximately 2,223,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 11,946,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 212,100 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 910,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,508,085 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $279,977,000 after acquiring an additional 102,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $201,039,000 after buying an additional 1,965,987 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.