Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading Up 4.8%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 7,992,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 32,773,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,627,844 shares in the company, valued at $40,305,346.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $30,696.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 373,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,669. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 75.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Snap by 365.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

