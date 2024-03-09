Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Shares Down 4.8%

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.82 and last traded at $34.44. Approximately 13,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 54,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALNT shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Allient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $549.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.11%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allient stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Allient at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

