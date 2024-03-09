Jet Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $123,220.03 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $123,220.03 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00293601 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $121,935.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

