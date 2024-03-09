Prom (PROM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.52 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $14.42 or 0.00021052 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $263.14 million and approximately $17.52 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prom has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00018583 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00026470 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001918 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,461.48 or 0.99958930 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.44 or 0.00153945 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 14.59164412 USD and is up 2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $33,468,220.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.