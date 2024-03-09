Pi Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

KNT opened at C$6.47 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$4.64 and a 1-year high of C$8.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.99.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

