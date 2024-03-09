Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMDV. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,420,000 after purchasing an additional 117,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,898,000 after purchasing an additional 127,755 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 462,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 74,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMDV opened at $62.87 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $860.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.97.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

