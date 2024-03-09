Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,315 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 36,240 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 362,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 55,806 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $106,707.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Militello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $298,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,517 shares in the company, valued at $642,067.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $106,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,136 shares in the company, valued at $183,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,450 over the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

