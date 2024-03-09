Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Repligen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Repligen by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Repligen by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,556,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,558,000 after purchasing an additional 157,807 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Repligen by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,117,000 after purchasing an additional 137,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Performance

RGEN stock opened at $195.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 271.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.03. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $193,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,892,409.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

