Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.3% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 80,934 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 579,305 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,059 shares of company stock worth $39,205,126. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $135.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.42 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.