Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,300,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,568 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $204,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,319 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,559,000 after purchasing an additional 185,200 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 119,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 638.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.93 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2921 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

