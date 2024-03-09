Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 511.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IEV stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.