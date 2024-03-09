Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $13.06 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $13,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,474.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,642 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,574. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $412.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.31 and a 200-day moving average of $359.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $419.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

